My drop ship order has a status of “card required”

A card required order status means your order can't be fulfilled because there's no valid payment card on file to charge for production costs.

When a customer buys from your drop, theprintspace charges your saved card for the wholesale cost — printing, framing, shipping and similar — not the customer's card. Without one, the order stalls.

How to clear the “card required” order status

Go to Settings → Financial .

. Find the Card on file section.

section. Add or update your payment card using the Stripe form.

Once saved, the order will process and move to fulfilment.

After you add the card, the order should automatically attempt to charge and fulfil. If it doesn't within a few minutes, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk and mention the order ID.

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