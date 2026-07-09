My drop ship order has a status of “card required”

A card required order status means your order can't be fulfilled because there's no valid payment card on file to charge for production costs.
When a customer buys from your drop, theprintspace charges your saved card for the wholesale cost — printing, framing, shipping and similar — not the customer's card. Without one, the order stalls.
How to clear the “card required” order status
- Go to Settings → Financial.
- Find the Card on file section.
- Add or update your payment card using the Stripe form.
- Once saved, the order will process and move to fulfilment.
After you add the card, the order should automatically attempt to charge and fulfil. If it doesn't within a few minutes, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk and mention the order ID.