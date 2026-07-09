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My drop ship order has a status of “card required”

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A card required order status means your order can't be fulfilled because there's no valid payment card on file to charge for production costs.

When a customer buys from your drop, theprintspace charges your saved card for the wholesale cost — printing, framing, shipping and similar — not the customer's card. Without one, the order stalls.

How to clear the “card required” order status

  • Go to Settings → Financial.
  • Find the Card on file section.
  • Add or update your payment card using the Stripe form.
  • Once saved, the order will process and move to fulfilment.

After you add the card, the order should automatically attempt to charge and fulfil. If it doesn't within a few minutes, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk and mention the order ID.

Updated on 9 July 2026
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