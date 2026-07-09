My drop shipping order has not been delivered to my customer, is it lost in transit?

If your drop shipping order is genuinely lost in transit, we'll reprint the order and ship it to your customer at our cost. Before that, it's worth a few quick checks to see whether the order is simply still on its way.

Check the tracking

If your customer has a tracking number — most international, courier, and higher-value orders include one — use it to check the carrier's tracking portal for real-time updates.

Check the expected timescale

Orders are shipped on a best-endeavour basis, with these target timescales from dispatch (production time is additional):

UK, Germany, EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland : 6–10 working days

: 6–10 working days United States and Canada : 6–10 working days

: 6–10 working days Rest of World: 6–15 working days

If the order is still within this window, it's most likely still in transit.

When we treat an order as lost in transit

We classify an order as lost in transit when there's been no movement on the tracking link for the number of business days shown below:

Shipping destination Postal shipping (business days with no updates) Courier shipping (business days with no updates) United Kingdom 8 3 Germany 8 3 Europe (EU) 14 5 Europe (EEA & CH) 14 5 North America (USA, CA) N/A 7 Rest of World N/A 10

If it's genuinely late or lost

If the delivery is overdue beyond the expected window, or you suspect it's lost, please get in touch with our team at info@theprintspace.co.uk with the order reference. We'll investigate and arrange a replacement where needed.

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