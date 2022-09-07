Why are my Etsy products showing as 999 stock quantity?

Etsy enforces ‘stock quantity’ on all products due to their pricing structure. Because of this reason, we import the products that you have set up as open editions with a predetermined stock quantity of 999 (maximum quantity allowed by Etsy for a single product). If you have 3 variants of a product, the quantity 999 gets split equally across them. So each variant will have a stock of 333.

Products set up with the limited edition settings will import through with the stock quantity added to them on creativehub. However, please note that Etsy limits the quantity to 999 per product.

The below example shows products in Etsy with a limited edition stock quantity of 100 and an open edition stock quantity of 999. You can learn more about Etsy’s fees here.