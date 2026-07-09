How do I choose the print and paper type for my art print drop shipping?

To choose the print and paper type for your art print drop shipping, use the Sell app when you set up a drop. Here's how each choice works.

Choosing your print technology and paper type

You have two options:

Giclée (the default) — archival pigment-inkjet printing onto fine-art papers. It suits photographers, illustrators, painters, designers and most visual artists, and offers 7 papers with varying textures, finishes and base tones.

(the default) — archival pigment-inkjet printing onto fine-art papers. It suits photographers, illustrators, painters, designers and most visual artists, and offers 7 papers with varying textures, finishes and base tones. C-Type (photographic) — fast, consistent photographic printing. Choose this if you want a true photographic finish, whether punchy and high-contrast, glossy or semi-matte. It offers 2 options: Fuji Gloss or Fuji Matt.

Most artists choose Giclée — it's the platform default and works across all art styles.

Choosing your paper

Paper selection is entirely up to you. You can pick from 9 papers in total: 7 Giclée art papers and 2 C-Type photographic papers. Here are some starting points to help you match paper to your work:

Graphic illustration, digital or pop art → Hahnemühle Photo Rag

→ Hahnemühle Photo Rag Watercolours, charcoal or pencil → German Etching or Ilford Cotton Textured

→ German Etching or Ilford Cotton Textured High-contrast or dramatic colour → Canson Baryta

→ Canson Baryta Vibrant colour photography → Hahnemühle Pearl or Fuji Gloss

→ Hahnemühle Pearl or Fuji Gloss Eco-conscious or warm-toned work → Hahnemühle Bamboo

Many artists pick the single paper that suits their work best — it conveys craft and confidence — but the choice is yours. You can offer more than one paper where it suits your work, for example a matching series where customers want consistent options across pieces.

If you're unsure, order a sample pack from theprintspace before launching. It's the fastest way to see how each paper behaves with your imagery.

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