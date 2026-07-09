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How do I choose the print and paper type for my art print drop shipping?

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To choose the print and paper type for your art print drop shipping, use the Sell app when you set up a drop. Here's how each choice works.

Choosing your print technology and paper type

You have two options:

  • Giclée (the default) — archival pigment-inkjet printing onto fine-art papers. It suits photographers, illustrators, painters, designers and most visual artists, and offers 7 papers with varying textures, finishes and base tones.
  • C-Type (photographic) — fast, consistent photographic printing. Choose this if you want a true photographic finish, whether punchy and high-contrast, glossy or semi-matte. It offers 2 options: Fuji Gloss or Fuji Matt.

Most artists choose Giclée — it's the platform default and works across all art styles.

Choosing your paper

Paper selection is entirely up to you. You can pick from 9 papers in total: 7 Giclée art papers and 2 C-Type photographic papers. Here are some starting points to help you match paper to your work:

  • Graphic illustration, digital or pop art → Hahnemühle Photo Rag
  • Watercolours, charcoal or pencil → German Etching or Ilford Cotton Textured
  • High-contrast or dramatic colour → Canson Baryta
  • Vibrant colour photography → Hahnemühle Pearl or Fuji Gloss
  • Eco-conscious or warm-toned work → Hahnemühle Bamboo

Many artists pick the single paper that suits their work best — it conveys craft and confidence — but the choice is yours. You can offer more than one paper where it suits your work, for example a matching series where customers want consistent options across pieces.

If you're unsure, order a sample pack from theprintspace before launching. It's the fastest way to see how each paper behaves with your imagery.

Updated on 9 July 2026
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