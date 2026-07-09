Why does my product show Metric and Imperial size units, and how can I select one?

Your product shows both metric and imperial units because Both is the default measurement unit for products in creativehub. It displays sizes as `30×45cm, 12×18"` on your size buttons. You can change this whenever you like.
Changing the measurement unit for your products
- Open Settings → Account.
- Find the Measurement units card.
- Click your preference:
- Centimetres — metric only (`30×45cm`)
- Inches — imperial only (`12×18"`)
- Both — both formats (the current setting)
- Click Save preference.
When your change takes effect
This setting only applies to new drops you publish from now on. Drops you've already published keep their original labels — republish a drop if you want its size buttons updated to your new preference.
Choosing the right unit
Pick the unit that suits your audience: Centimetres for the UK and EU, Inches for the US, or Both for international or mixed audiences.