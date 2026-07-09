Why does my product show Metric and Imperial size units, and how can I select one?

Your product shows both metric and imperial units because Both is the default measurement unit for products in creativehub. It displays sizes as `30×45cm, 12×18"` on your size buttons. You can change this whenever you like.

Changing the measurement unit for your products

Open Settings → Account. Find the Measurement units card. Click your preference:

Centimetres — metric only (`30×45cm`)

— metric only (`30×45cm`) Inches — imperial only (`12×18"`)

— imperial only (`12×18"`) Both — both formats (the current setting)

Click Save preference.

When your change takes effect

This setting only applies to new drops you publish from now on. Drops you've already published keep their original labels — republish a drop if you want its size buttons updated to your new preference.

Choosing the right unit

Pick the unit that suits your audience: Centimetres for the UK and EU, Inches for the US, or Both for international or mixed audiences.

Related articles