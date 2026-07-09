How do I add borders to print products in creativehub?

When you set up a print product, the Print size & borders step lets you set the final paper size, lock or unlock your image's proportions, and add borders to your print products. Borders sit inside the paper, so adding one reduces the printed image area rather than making the paper bigger.

Two readouts at the bottom of the screen update in real time as you work:

Print size — the full paper size.

— the full paper size. Printed area — the image area once any borders are subtracted.

The price also updates live as you change your settings.

Switching between millimetres and inches

A toggle at the top switches every measurement between millimetres and inches. It converts the paper-size fields, all the border fields (the labels change too, for example "Top (inches)") and the border summary line. For example, the same sheet might show as 571 × 714 mm or 22.5 × 28.1".

Setting your paper size and proportions

Enter your final paper size — a width and a height. The Proportions control decides how the two interact:

Locked (the default) — editing one side automatically adjusts the other to keep your image's original aspect ratio ("Editing one side keeps your image's proportions").

(the default) — editing one side automatically adjusts the other to keep your image's original aspect ratio ("Editing one side keeps your image's proportions"). Unlocked — set the width and height independently ("Width and height are independent"). Unlocking can nudge a value very slightly due to rounding.

Adding a border

Use the Add border toggle:

No — a full-bleed print, where the image runs right to the edge of the paper. No border options are shown.

— a full-bleed print, where the image runs right to the edge of the paper. No border options are shown. Yes — reveals the border options below.

You can then choose a preset border or a custom one.

Preset borders

Presets give you a quick size and distribution.

Size

Small — a narrower border.

— a narrower border. Large — a wider border.

Distribution

Even — an equal border on all four sides.

— an equal border on all four sides. Bottom weighted — equal top, left and right, with a bottom border around twice as deep. This gives a gallery or mount-board look, and is handy if you sign or number your prints below the image.

Border sizes are proportional to the paper size, so they stay balanced at every size. As a guide, on a 571 × 714 mm sheet you'd see roughly:

Small + Even → about 35.7 mm on all sides

→ about 35.7 mm on all sides Large + Even → about 50 mm on all sides

→ about 50 mm on all sides Small + Bottom weighted → about 28.6 / 28.6 / 57.1 / 28.6 mm (top / right / bottom / left)

→ about 28.6 / 28.6 / 57.1 / 28.6 mm (top / right / bottom / left) Large + Bottom weighted → about 42.8 / 42.8 / 85.7 / 42.8 mm

These are examples — the actual figures scale with your paper size.

Custom borders

Custom lets you set each side yourself, using four fields — Top, Right, Bottom and Left — in whichever unit the toggle is set to. The summary line shows the result, for example "Borders: 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 mm", or "Borders: None" when all four are zero.

Custom also adds a border mode:

Relative — "Your image is the boss." Your values are recalculated to stay proportionate to your image's shape. For example, an absolute 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 becomes 20 / 16 / 20 / 16.

— "Your image is the boss." Your values are recalculated to stay proportionate to your image's shape. For example, an absolute 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 becomes 20 / 16 / 20 / 16. Absolute — enforces the exact sizes you enter, cropping the image slightly if needed to fit the remaining space.

Good to know

The border summary line always reads in the order Top / Right / Bottom / Left .

. Adding or enlarging a border shrinks the Printed area readout, while the Print size stays the same.

readout, while the stays the same. The unit toggle, proportion lock and border settings all update the live preview and price instantly.

A typical order to work in: choose your units → set your paper size (locked or unlocked) → toggle Add border → pick preset or custom → fine-tune the size and distribution, or your per-side values and mode.

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