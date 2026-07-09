How do I check that my website is connected with your drop shipping service?

To check that your website is connected to creativehub's drop shipping service, start from your Home page.

Check the Setup progress card to confirm your website is connected

Go to Home and look at the Setup progress card. The first step is Connect your store — if this step is ticked off, your e-commerce platform is successfully linked. You can also click that step to jump to Connect accounts and see which stores you've already connected.

If you're running print drops

If you're looking to run print drops specifically, note that drops are Shopify only, so you'll need Shopify connected. Once Shopify is linked and you've created drop pages, orders are automatically fulfilled by theprintspace.

Verifying the connection

If your store isn't showing as connected yet, or you need to verify the connection, go to Settings → Connect accounts to see the status of all your linked platforms.

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