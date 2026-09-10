How do I connect creativehub to my website using the drop ship API?

Our drop ship API lets you connect creativehub's print fulfilment to your own website or app, so orders placed on your site are printed, framed and shipped automatically by theprintspace.

What the API does

An API (Application Programming Interface) lets two applications exchange information. The creativehub drop ship API lets you integrate our print fulfilment with any custom website or mobile app, handling the order fulfilment process behind the scenes.

Who it's for

The API is best suited to galleries, institutions, businesses, or artists with custom-coded websites or sites with considerable traffic — where our standard plug-and-play integrations (Shopify, Squarespace, Wix and WooCommerce) aren't the right fit. If one of those platforms works for you, connecting through it is much simpler than building against the API.

Getting started

The API is a web-development solution, so you'll usually need a developer to integrate it with your site. You create and manage your API tokens in Settings → API tokens in creativehub.

If API access isn't showing on your account yet, contact support at info@theprintspace.co.uk to have it enabled.

Related articles