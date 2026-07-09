My payment has failed for my drop shipping fulfilment

If your drop shipping payment failed, it's usually because your saved card on file has expired, been declined, or isn't set up. Here's how to put it right.

Go to Settings → Financial in the sell app.

in the sell app. Find the Card on file section and update or re-enter your card details.

section and update or re-enter your card details. Once you've saved, theprintspace will automatically retry the charge for the failed order.

If your drop shipping payment still fails

If your card details are correct and the payment still fails, or you're not sure which order failed, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk with your drop name. One of our friendly team will investigate and manually retry the fulfilment.

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