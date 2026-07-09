How to set up print products with a signature printed on the print

This article walks you through setting up a print product with a signature printed on prints, applied straight onto the artwork.

Add a signature printed on prints

Create or edit your drop and go to the Finishing step (titled "Signatures and numbering" or "Signatures, numbering and mount boards").

and go to the step (titled "Signatures and numbering" or "Signatures, numbering and mount boards"). Tick Apply my signature to each print .

. Select or upload a signature:

Click Choose signature to open your signature library.

to open your signature library. Pick an existing signature, or upload a new PNG/JPEG.

Uploads made here don't change your default in the Media Library.

Adjust the appearance (optional)

Signature size — set how large the signature appears.

— set how large the signature appears. Contrast — choose High, Medium or Low. theprintspace picks light or dark ink automatically based on your artwork's background.

Add edition numbers (optional)

If at least one variant is a limited edition, tick Number each print to print each print's unique edition number (e.g. 1/50) on the opposite end of the border.

Check the preview

Use the live preview to confirm the result before you continue — it cycles through your artworks so you can verify each one.

The signature prints into the bottom border of the print at the right-hand end (or the left-hand end for edition numbers). This happens during printing; there's no manual hand-signing step in the dropship flow.

If you'd prefer hand-signed prints for premium editions instead, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk for a manual setup.

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