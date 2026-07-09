How to set up print products with a signature printed on the print

This article walks you through setting up a print product with a signature printed on prints, applied straight onto the artwork.
Add a signature printed on prints
- Create or edit your drop and go to the Finishing step (titled "Signatures and numbering" or "Signatures, numbering and mount boards").
- Tick Apply my signature to each print.
- Select or upload a signature:
- Click Choose signature to open your signature library.
- Pick an existing signature, or upload a new PNG/JPEG.
- Uploads made here don't change your default in the Media Library.
Adjust the appearance (optional)
- Signature size — set how large the signature appears.
- Contrast — choose High, Medium or Low. theprintspace picks light or dark ink automatically based on your artwork's background.
Add edition numbers (optional)
If at least one variant is a limited edition, tick Number each print to print each print's unique edition number (e.g. 1/50) on the opposite end of the border.
Check the preview
Use the live preview to confirm the result before you continue — it cycles through your artworks so you can verify each one.
The signature prints into the bottom border of the print at the right-hand end (or the left-hand end for edition numbers). This happens during printing; there's no manual hand-signing step in the dropship flow.
If you'd prefer hand-signed prints for premium editions instead, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk for a manual setup.