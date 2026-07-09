Order Now
Home/Drop shipping art with theprintspace/How to set up print products with a signature printed on the print

How to set up print products with a signature printed on the print

Contents

This article walks you through setting up a print product with a signature printed on prints, applied straight onto the artwork.

Add a signature printed on prints

  • Create or edit your drop and go to the Finishing step (titled "Signatures and numbering" or "Signatures, numbering and mount boards").
  • Tick Apply my signature to each print.
  • Select or upload a signature:
  • Click Choose signature to open your signature library.
  • Pick an existing signature, or upload a new PNG/JPEG.
  • Uploads made here don't change your default in the Media Library.

Adjust the appearance (optional)

  • Signature size — set how large the signature appears.
  • Contrast — choose High, Medium or Low. theprintspace picks light or dark ink automatically based on your artwork's background.

Add edition numbers (optional)

If at least one variant is a limited edition, tick Number each print to print each print's unique edition number (e.g. 1/50) on the opposite end of the border.

Check the preview

Use the live preview to confirm the result before you continue — it cycles through your artworks so you can verify each one.

The signature prints into the bottom border of the print at the right-hand end (or the left-hand end for edition numbers). This happens during printing; there's no manual hand-signing step in the dropship flow.

If you'd prefer hand-signed prints for premium editions instead, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk for a manual setup.

Updated on 9 July 2026
Tagged:

Was this article helpful?

Yes, thanks!Not really

Related articles