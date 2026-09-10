How to check your creativehub SKU matches the SKU in your store

If we don't fulfil your order and you see the "no matching SKU" error, you'll need to check your product setup. This article shows you how.

Find the SKU in creativehub

Note down the SKUs for the order. You'll find these on your product's Variants card on the Product page, where the SKU for each size and paper option is listed.

Check your store listing

Next, go to your store, find the variants and check that the SKUs match. If you can't find the product in your creativehub account, this means you've deleted the file for the product.

In Squarespace , the SKUs are on your inventory list.

, the SKUs are on your inventory list. In Shopify , the SKUs are on your inventory list.

, the SKUs are on your inventory list. In WooCommerce, it's a little trickier: go to your product list, click on an individual product, and scroll right to the foot of the page until you reach product data. Then click on variations and expand — you'll see the SKU.

Match each variant's SKU in creativehub against the corresponding variant in your store. They must be identical for orders to sync and fulfil correctly.

How to fix the no matching SKU error

If the SKU of the product variants in your store doesn't match the creativehub product SKUs, delete the product in your store, re-import it from creativehub, then set it live in your store. Re-importing generates new SKUs, so check them against your store again after importing.

This will fix the issue for any future orders. It won't, however, fix existing orders that are already suspended due to "no matching SKUs". For any suspended orders you need fulfilled, reorder the print on behalf of your customer from your own store. This creates a new order with the right SKU. We receive it that evening, then we can produce the product and get it out to your customer the very next working day.

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