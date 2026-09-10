Why does the print product setup in creativehub show the VAT or sales tax for each variant?

The print product setup shows the VAT for each variant as an indication of sales tax so you can see what you might make on a sale. It is an estimate only — it does not set what you actually charge.

Why creativehub shows a VAT figure for each variant

When showing the profit you may make on a print sale, creativehub assumes you will charge 20% VAT on that sale. We do not actually add VAT to your print sale price — the price is imported into your store without any VAT setting. So the net amount shown in creativehub is simply an indication of what the net price would be if you had to pay 20% VAT.

Where you set your own VAT

Setting the VAT rate is done in your store — Wix, Squarespace or Shopify — and you can re-set the price there too. In practice, what you charge your customers depends on where you and your buyer are located, and should be set in your store account.

VAT on theprintspace fulfilment costs

Separately, theprintspace charges VAT on the fulfilment (print) costs based on the delivery destination:

UK — 20%.

— 20%. Germany / EU — 19% (EU reverse-charge applies if you provide a valid EU VAT number).

— 19% (EU reverse-charge applies if you provide a valid EU VAT number). Rest of World — 0%, though the recipient may occasionally have to pay VAT to receive the order if it is held at customs in the destination country (this is rare).

A VAT invoice is issued for every order.

Related articles