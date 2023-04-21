I cannot get the exact print dimensions I want when trying to order online?

Our website locks the aspect ratio of your image, so when you enter one dimension, it will automatically work out the other side for you, according to the aspect ratio (shape) of your image. So if you are finding that your image does not fit your desired size exactly then this is because your image does not fit that shape.



To resolve this, you would either need to crop your image to the desired aspect ratio or add an offset border to allow the shape of your image, to fit the paper size you are after.