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Quick guides
How to show your work – free digital book
FAQs
C-type & Giclée print types
The difference between C-Type VS Giclée prints
How do I choose the best print and paper type for printing my art?
6 reasons to choose theprintspace over high street printers
What different print types are commonly used by artists?
How long will my print last?
Can I buy a sample pack of the papers you offer?
Print file preparation
What file types can I print my art from?
How to prepare your file for print upload
A guide to RAW file processing
A guide to colour correction
A guide to black and white printing
What DPI do your printers print at?
Find the optimum size for your artwork using our print-size guide
Cropping and resizing in Adobe Lightroom
Maximum print sizes for C-Type and Giclée prints
How much should I sharpen my file when printing with theprintspace?
Why is my print slightly smaller than what I ordered?
I cannot get the exact print dimensions I want when trying to order online?
How can I get a high resolution scan of my artwork?
Colour management
How to calibrate your monitor
How to soft proof your print using Adobe Photoshop
Guide to using Print Profiles in Adobe Lightroom
How to set up a professional digital darkroom studio
Manual colour profile conversion
Where can I download your ICC colour profiles for soft-proofing my image?
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