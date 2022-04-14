Your choice of black, white or oak FSC®-certified wood frames, available in 14 sizes and complete with high quality glass windows. We ensure the perfect fit with printed border and window mount options. We then fit the artwork ready to be hung on your customer’s wall.

More than 20% online art buyers buy framed works, and so if you do not offer this in your store, your sales will be lower. There are 3 very simple steps to choosing the frame and making a complete, ready to hang art product available in your store.