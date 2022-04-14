Dropship art gallery quality products
If you are serious about selling art online, you need true art products and consistent colour reproduction. With us, you can be comfortable knowing the world’s leading artists use our products and drop shipping services.
Product Choice
Framed, unframed.
It’s your choice
Offer your customers the perfect product. Choose from 11 professional fine art & photo papers and 9 pre-made solid wood & glass frame options.
Giclée
Ilford Cotton Textured
Ilford Cotton Textured is a robust and highly textured art paper offering strong reproduction of blacks and good colour intensity with a texture that holds the ink and catches the light.
Giclée
Canson Baryta
Great for high contrast images, as well as fluorescent and vivid colours. The Baryta base creates whiter whites and deeper blacks whilst the silky smooth reflective coating enhances the detail and definition of the images.
Giclée
Epson Semi Gloss
A lightweight semi-gloss all-round paper, chosen for its photographic aesthetics, vibrant colour reproduction, high contrast and robust feel.
Giclée
Hahnemühle Bamboo
Made from 90% Bamboo fibres and 10% cotton this is our most sustainable option. This natural warm-toned, smooth surfaced and optical brightening agent free genuine art paper offers maximum ageing resistance.
Giclée
Hahnemühle Pearl
With a smooth orange peel texture and a bright neutral white base, it creates really natural black and white images and offers vibrant colour reproduction and great detail. Popular amongst photographers.
Giclée
Hahnemühle Photorag
The super matt finish of Hahnemüle Photorag makes this paper one of our most popular papers amongst artists, illustrators & photographers alike. The paper gives muted blacks with even colour reproduction, and excellent detail.
Giclée
German Etching
This heavyweight paper has a slightly warm base tone and a strong mottled texture. It creates a print with strong colours and deep blacks that feel rich and high in contrast.
C-Type
Fuji Matt
Fuji Crystal archive paper with a semi-matt finish. Great versatile paper, very natural and works well with all photographic images.
C-Type
Fuji Gloss
Gives your image more contrast, glossiness and a punchier colour feel when compared to Fuji Matt, although it maintains tonal properties and accurate reproduction.
C-Type
Fuji Flex
This super-gloss paper has a plastic feel with a warm base colour and an ultra-high gloss finish, giving luxurious rich colours.
C-Type
Fuji Pearl
Fuji Pearlhas a rich metallic base. The colours have a reflective, metallic and 3-dimensional feel. High mid-tones & highlights add luminosity & iridescence.
Papers
Photo & fine art printing papers
Illustration & fine art
7 fine art Giclée papers. The preferred choice of illustrators, fine artists, painters, graphic designers as well as many photographers.
Photographic art
4 professional C-Type photographic papers and 3 Giclée art papers that are the perfect choice for photographic artists.
Art paper sample pack
Our illustration sample pack contains a range of beautiful hand drawn and painted images with a range of colour and subject matter represented, shown on the paper we feel suits the colours, mood and detail the best.
£14.99 Order now
Frames
Pre-made wood & glass frames
Your choice of black, white or oak FSC®-certified wood frames, available in 14 sizes and complete with high quality glass windows. We ensure the perfect fit with printed border and window mount options. We then fit the artwork ready to be hung on your customer’s wall.
More than 20% online art buyers buy framed works, and so if you do not offer this in your store, your sales will be lower. There are 3 very simple steps to choosing the frame and making a complete, ready to hang art product available in your store.
2
Add window mount or border
Frame & window mount styles
Window mounts are cut to your size requirements. Frames are available in 12 sizes across popular aspect ratios.