We only use the finest sustainable materials and solid woods in our fine art framing range, from luxurious contemporary tray frames in walnut to sumptuous traditional oak frames, with optional mount boards and anti-reflective glass.
A professional art frame is made using the very best high definition equipment and finest materials. Learn more about our options in this short video.
Why choose a handmade gallery frame
Natural materials
We use solid woods only from sustainable sources and we do not use veneers, MDF or any other type of reconstituted materials.
Glued, pinned & sealed corners
Every corner is carefully glued, sealed and sanded to the join - in order to achieve a completely seamless, smooth feel.
Handmade to exact size
We make frames to any size, to match your exact specifications and all the frames are hand-made and hand-finished.
Archival & Acid-free
All of our frames use 100% acid free materials and are FSC certified and we guarantee the quality & archival properties of every frame we make.
Steps
There are 5 steps in choosing a gallery frame.
1. Frame Style
2. Moulding
3. Mount Board
4. Glass
5. Fixtures
Step 1
Choose a frame style
Choose from four different frame types, ranging from classic to contemporary. Your print will be mounted on foamex to ensure it sits flat in the frame but if you don't want us to do this, please let us know in the comments section of the order system
frames and moulding guide
Traditional frame
Looking for something classic? The standard is our most popular and versatile frame type, suiting all styles of art. We offer mouldings to suit your budgets.
Floating frame
Want an eye-catching modern presentation? Picture your artwork presented with a space between the work and the moulding as if it’s floating within the frame.
Tray frame
With this open frame your mounted image sits slightly recessed below the front of the frame for a beautifully minimalist feel.
Box frame
Add a little depth, shadow and presence to your artwork. This deeper frame creates a space between the glass and the print for a contemporary feel.
Frame style:
Step 2
Choose your moulding
For each frame type, we offer you several options of mouldings. Mouldings for frames have different colours, shapes and finish.
Oak
For warmth and tone, you can’t beat oak. This natural solid wood is a classic choice, which complements most images.
Beech
Bright and smooth, with beautiful woodgrain. Beech mouldings lend a light and warm style to your artwork for a timeless natural wood frame.
Black
The classic choice for photographs and art prints. The deep, satin black finish is a neutral tone, hence its popularity for photographic prints.
White
Going for contemporary? This solid, smooth white finish is neutral and light to give you an up-to-date look, while focussing the attention on the print itself.
Walnut
A modern take on the classic wooden frame. The deep, rich colours in our American Black Walnut mouldings are the perfect complement to vibrant colours.
Decorative
With this ornate option you can go either way, very traditional or super contemporary. Our smooth, rich, ornate gold and silver mouldings emphasise your images beautifully.
Frame moulding:
Step 3
Choose a window mount
Window mounts are an option for standard frames. We offer a range of mount board colours to complement or contrast your image which are custom cut to your required dimensions. Below are a few styles of mount to consider.
window mounts guide
Traditional mount
If you want a professional and classic look, choose this. Bottom weighted, it draws the focal point up within the frame to create a balanced presentation.
Modern mount
You can choose between standard or premium glass options - the premium being anti-reflective art glass. This is museum grade and gives an invisible finish. Extra protection can be also be added, with UV resistant glass.
Extra-wide mount
For a contemporary look, go for this extra-wide window mount. It works especially well with square formats and smaller image sizes.
Step 4
Glass options
You can choose between standard or premium glass options - the premium being anti-reflective art glass. This is museum grade and gives an invisible finish. Extra protection can be also be added, with UV resistant glass.
Step 5
Fixtures
Depending on your frame details, you can add D-rings and cord, mirror plates or strap hangers.
guide on fixtures
D-rings and cord
D-rings & cord make it easy to hang your art on existing wall fixings. Probably our most popular hanging option.
Mirror plates
Mirror plates offer a classic fixing option and can compliment the style of some frame types. They are robust, preventing easy removal of art from the wall.
Strap hangers
Strap hangers are a neat fixing option and must be used for larger, heavier frames. They come in a range of sizes to suit your image.
Fixtures:
Order today
Order now and your fine art frame will be ready in 10 working days. You can collect from our London Print Studio or have it shipped direct to you.