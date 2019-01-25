Our story

Founding and growth

Since opening in October 2007, theprintspace has enjoyed acclaim from both industry professionals and clients alike, firmly establishing itself as a best-in-class Fine Art and Photographic printers. This was made possible with the launch of our revolutionary web software, creativehub, which enables artists and photographers to order professional art printing, mounting and framing online, to save them time and money and allow them to concentrate on what they do best; making great artwork.