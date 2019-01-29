Quick guide
Step 1
How to set up your workspace
It is important to ensure that your work area is set up correctly. This will enable you to prepare your images for accurate art print reproduction.
Step 2
How to calibrate your screen
If you do only one thing towards making your art prints colour accurate, we would recommend you calibrate your monitor.
Step 3
How to soft proof your images
On-screen soft proofing allows you to see how your art prints will look. This means using our downloadable colour profiles. You can then preview how your images will look when printed on the paper of your choice.