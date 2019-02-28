How to make prints of your art

What paper to choose?
C-type vs Giclée
Choosing the right paper for your artwork is important. Here are some tips on what papers work best. Want to see our papers in the flesh? Order a sample pack to see the quality for yourself.
Preparing your file
to print
Making sure your file is in tip top shape is crucial. Be sure to check the resolution, file size and dimensions of your image before saving.
Placing your art print order
With our easy to use upload system, once you’ve uploaded your print ready file you can store it on creativehub, no need to re upload each time you want a print!
|PIXELS
|MEGAPIXEL
|12x10IN
305x254
|14x11IN
356x279
|20x16IN
508x406
|20х24IN
508x610
|30х20IN
762x508
|30х40IN
762x1016
|60х40IN
1524x1016
|1600 x 1200
|2mp
|2048 x 1536
|3mp
|2046 x 1632
|4mp
|2095 x 1944
|5mp
|3008 x 2000
|6mp
|3072 x 2304
|7mp
|3504 x 2336
|8mp
|3488 x 2616
|9mp
|3872 x 2704
|10mp
|4064 x 2704
|11mp
|4330 x 2887
|12.5mp
|4974 x 3318
|16.5mp
|4904 x 3678
|18mp
|5612 x 3742
|21mp
|5488 x 4145
|22mp
|6708 x 4474
|30mp
|33mm film
|6x6in film
|6x5in film
|5x4in film
|10x8in film
Finest quality achievable on that medium. This quality value will generate the most superior image quality.
Small difference from exceptional that could only be noticed in very large prints. This quality value will produce outstanding image quality.
Superior to average but not quite at level of excellent. This quality value will produce very pleasing photographic prints.
Good quality that most photographers would consider to be sufficient print quality.
Low resolution resulting in large prints being undesirable in terms of quality. Lacks sharpness and detail in comparison to average level. However small prints can be made with acceptable quality.
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Get in touch
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