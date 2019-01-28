C-type digital photo printing
The highest-quality printing for serious photographers. Silver-based Digital C-type prints are archival photographic prints, letting you capture and preserve the beauty of your photography.
The highest-quality printing for serious photographers. Silver-based Digital C-type prints are archival photographic prints, letting you capture and preserve the beauty of your photography.
4 professional C-Type papers
Fuji Crystal archive paper with a semi-matt finish. The paper is coated with a slightly stippled texture giving a very natural photographic finish with subtle colour. Great versatile paper, very natural and works well with all photographic images. Maintains colours in a very natural way, giving a detailed, 3-dimensional beautiful photographic reproduction. Our most popular choice.
Professional colour paper from the Fuji Crystal archive range with a gloss finish, which accentuates the colour to give a punchy, rich feel. Gives your image more contrast, glossiness and a punchier colour feel when compared to Fuji Matt, although it maintains tonal properties and accurate reproduction.
We only print on the finest papers, with top brands names such as Hahnemühle, Kodak & Fuji Film Professional. A sample pack is the best way to see how they look and feel. Only £14.99
In this quick video, we show you each of our C-Type paper’s unique qualities such as texture and base tone, to help you get a true feel before you order.
Print to any bespoke size. We will trim the paper to your precise requirements. If you have white borders on your file these will be left on the final print. Prices displayed are excluding VAT.View All Prices
Select print size:
|Example print
size
|Fuji Matt
or Gloss
|Fuji Pearl
|Fuji Flex
|All Giclée papers prices
|4” x 6”
|£2.97
|£3.60
|£4.62
|10” x 12”
|£8.14
|£9.78
|£12.74
|12” x 16”
|£9.59
|£11.54
|£15.01
|20” x 24”
|£23.61
|£28.33
|£36.94
|
Paper type
|
Durability
|
Finish
|
Weight
|
Paper colour
|
Max print size
|
Texture
|Fuji Matt
|Highest Durability
|Slight Sheen / Satin
|231 gsm
|Bright White
|50"
|Smooth
|Fuji Gloss
|Highest Durability
|Gloss
|246 gsm
|Bright White
|50"
|Smooth
***