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Ilford Cotton Textured

Ilford Cotton Textured is another highly textured Giclée art paper in our range, offering strong reproduction of blacks and good colour intensity with a texture that holds the ink and catches the light. This Giclée paper has a white uncoated paper base, which together with the texture gives the artwork a lovely fine art reproduction feel. The texture is even more pronounced than Hahnemühle German Etching so if you are really looking for the craft feel, this is a great option. Like the German Etching, the Ilford Cotton Textured is a robust paper that handles mounting well.