Our online Giclée art printing service is loved by illustrators, painters and photographers alike. We make colour-perfect Giclée prints for you, using the very latest technology. There are 7 sustainable art papers in our hand-picked range, from highly textured to smooth to glossy.
Ilford Cotton Textured is another highly textured Giclée art paper in our range, offering strong reproduction of blacks and good colour intensity with a texture that holds the ink and catches the light. This Giclée paper has a white uncoated paper base, which together with the texture gives the artwork a lovely fine art reproduction feel. The texture is even more pronounced than Hahnemühle German Etching so if you are really looking for the craft feel, this is a great option. Like the German Etching, the Ilford Cotton Textured is a robust paper that handles mounting well.
Max print size (in)
40x470
Weight (gsm)
310
Finish
Matte
Paper tone
Warm white
Texture
High texture
2
Canson Baryta
A pure white Baryta base paper with excellent black density, contrast and reproduction of detail. Great for high contrast images, as well as fluorescent and vivid colours. The Baryta base creates whiter whites and deeper blacks whilst the silky smooth reflective coating enhances the detail and definition of the images. We recommend care when handling the print as is a sensitive paper and we advise that you add a border to the image if you would like to have it mounted.
Max print size (in)
40x470
Weight (gsm)
310
Finish
Light Gloss
Paper tone
Bright White
Texture
Extra Smooth
3
Epson Semi Gloss
A great all-round paper, chosen for its photographic aesthetics, vibrant colour reproduction, high contrast and robust feel. Its semi gloss, flat surface lends the artwork a photographic feel, combined with the subtle painterly feel of a Giclée fine art print. Our most lightweight paper of all Giclées. The surface is resin coated making it our strongest paper.
Max print size (in)
60x470
Weight (gsm)
260
Finish
Semi Gloss
Paper tone
Bright White
Texture
Extra Smooth
4
Hahnemühle Bamboo
Bamboo is the world's first digital fine art inkjet paper made from bamboo fibres. Bamboo represents naturalness and resource-saving paper production. Particularly suitable for warm-toned colour and monochrome prints.Hahnemühle Bamboo is made from 90% Bamboo fibres and 10% cotton combining photography with environmental friendliness. This natural warm-toned, smooth surfaced and optical brightening agent free genuine art paper offers maximum ageing resistance. It guarantees an extremely large colour gamut and high colour density.
Max print size (in)
40x470
Weight (gsm)
290
Finish
Matt
Paper tone
Warm Creamy Yellow
Texture
Smooth
5
Hahnemühle Pearl
Hahnemüle Pearl has a smooth orange peel texture and a bright neutral white base, it creates really natural black and white images and offers vibrant colour reproduction and great detail too. The paper is resin coated with a fibrous feel. The satin finish of the resin coating gives depth to the image which combined with the texture and vibrant colour reproduction give the image the feel of an oil painting. This is one of the most suitable of the Giclée Art Paper range for mounting.
Max print size (in)
40x470
Weight (gsm)
285
Finish
Pearl/satin
Paper tone
Natural White
Texture
Fine orange peel texture
6
Hahnemühle Photorag
The super matt finish of Hahnemüle Photorag makes this paper one of our most popular papers amongst artists, illustrators & photographers alike. The paper gives muted blacks with even colour reproduction, and excellent detail. The surface has minimal texture with a chalky smooth cotton feel which creates smooth colour gradients. It has a delicate surface, so we recommend extra care when handling. Photorag is suitable for mounting but its cotton texture means edges can fray if not carefully handled.
Max print size (in)
60x470
Weight (gsm)
308
Finish
Matt
Paper tone
Off White
Texture
Smooth
7
Hahnemühle German Etching
This heavyweight paper has a slightly warm base tone and a strong mottled texture. It creates a print with strong colours and deep blacks that feel rich and high in contrast. This is due to the texture of the paper enabling it to hold more ink and capture the light. The German Etching is one of our heavier weight Giclée art printing papers. With its weight and strong texture this paper gives an artwork a handmade crafted feel. Hahnemüle German Etching is a robust Giclée paper, meaning it doesn’t tend to fray as much at the edges.
Find your perfect Giclée paper—limited packs at £14.99!
Feel the exceptional quality of papers from Hahnemühle, Canson & Epson—trusted by the world’s top artists. Our affordable sample packs let you experience the texture and vibrancy yourself. Don't wait, availability is limited!