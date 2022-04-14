Certificates of authenticity and
digital signatures
Easily track limited editions, include a certificate
of authenticity and add a personal
touch with your digital signature
printed on the artwork.
Easily track limited editions, include a certificate
of authenticity and add a personal
touch with your digital signature
printed on the artwork.
To successfully drop ship art online you need to be able to balance getting art print products into your customers hands at a reasonable cost, whilst ensuring to the buyer that the artwork they have purchased is authentic.
The challenge is making it a personal experience for your buyers whilst retaining the automation that drop shipping provides. Having fulfiled over 100k drop shipping orders we have learnt what is required to do this and have built these options into the software for you.
Easily track limited edition print runs and issue a certificate of authenticity with every limited edition order. Stock quantity is synced with your store so you never over sell. Choose from 5 beautiful certificate designs.
Give your buyers that gallery purchase experience and include a digital signature on your artwork. These can look just like the real thing with the option to position the signature and edition details.
Our software, creativehub, makes tracking limited editions easy. You assign edition numbers to your prints which are synced with your store’s stock quantity. As you sell, the edition numbers are checked off. When you sell out the print is automatically unavailable for sale.
Learn how our personalisation options allow you to stay 100% on brand. It’s drop shipping as if you shipped it yourself
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