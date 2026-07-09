How to set up products with certificates of authenticity

Setting up products with certificates of authenticity (COA) happens in two stages: first you configure your branding once in your account, then you choose a COA design when you create each drop.

Set your account branding

Before you publish any products, add your branding to your account. This is pulled onto every certificate automatically:

Artist name — go to Settings → Account and fill in the Artist details card.

— go to and fill in the card. Logo and signature — upload both to your Media Library (left sidebar → Media Library).

If any of these are missing, the certificate shows blank in those areas.

Choose your certificate of authenticity design on each drop

When you create a drop, you'll reach the Certificate of Authenticity step in the wizard:

Choose Yes, include COA (or No if you don't want one). Pick one of 6 certificate designs — one is free, and the other five carry a per-certificate charge. Click Preview on each design card to see a sample in a new tab, and check your artist name spelling, logo crispness and signature size before launching.

The COA ships with each print and gives buyers proof of provenance. You can change your choice after publishing via Edit Options → Certificate of Authenticity.

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