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How many certificate of authenticity designs are there?

Contents

There are six certificate of authenticity designs to choose from, and you can preview each one before you decide.

The six certificate of authenticity designs

  • Classic — a traditional certificate with a watermark background. Free.
  • Clean — a crisp, uncluttered layout with refined type. £2 each.
  • Minimalist — a simple, elegant layout with clean lines. £2 each.
  • Modern — a contemporary design with bold headers. £2 each.
  • Traditional — formal, classic certificate styling. £2 each.
  • Typewriter — a vintage monospaced typewriter aesthetic. £2 each.

What they cost

The Classic design is free. The other five cost £2 per certificate printed, added to your order fulfilment costs.

Updated on 9 July 2026
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