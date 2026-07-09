How do payments work for dropshipping?

To understand how payments work for dropshipping, think of them as two separate transactions: receiving money from your customers, and paying for the print fulfilment costs of those orders with creativehub.

Transaction 1: customer and seller

The first transaction happens between the customer and the seller, and takes place in your store.

The customer pays the seller the retail cost of the product, along with any shipping costs the seller has applied in their store settings. This is paid into the seller's store account, then deposited into the seller's nominated bank (set up in the store's main settings) on your platform's normal payout schedule.

creativehub plays no role in this customer-and-seller payment process.

Transaction 2: seller and creativehub

When a creativehub product sells in the seller's store, creativehub automatically detects this via the unique SKU code.

The order is then imported back into creativehub's production management system for fulfilment at our in-house print lab. When your order arrives in our production system, we debit the payment card you have on file for the production costs.

The production costs are the print cost (including any framing or mounting) and the shipping rate. If you haven't added a payment card for the fulfilment costs, you'll receive an email notification to let you know that a payment card is required.

Your profit is the difference in how payments work for dropshipping

You keep everything above the fulfilment cost. theprintspace takes no commission or percentage cut of your sales. You're not waiting for theprintspace to pay you out — you collect the sale directly from your customer through your own store, and theprintspace simply bills your saved card for each order produced.

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