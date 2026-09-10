What are creativehub SKUs and how do they work?

creativehub SKUs are unique identifiers for each variant of your print product. A SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) is the link between creativehub and your store.

How creativehub SKUs work

When you create a product in creativehub and set up variants (for example, A3 on fine art paper or A2 on cotton rag), each variant gets its own SKU code.

That SKU syncs your creativehub product to your connected store — Shopify, Squarespace, Wix or WooCommerce. It is how orders placed in your store find their way to theprintspace for fulfilment.

The SKU must stay intact between creativehub and your store. If you change it, the connection breaks and orders will not sync correctly.

Things to remember

You can change a product's listing details — images, description, price — on your store without affecting the SKU.

If you update a product's settings in creativehub (for example, switching paper type or adding a new size), you'll need to re-import it to your store so the new SKUs match up.

If you upload a corrected file as a new product, it generates new SKUs. You would then need to update those SKU codes in your store listing to keep orders flowing.

In short, SKUs are the glue between what you sell and what gets printed and shipped.

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