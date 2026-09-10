How do I import products from my creativehub account to my website?

When it comes to importing products to your website, you don't import products to your website — instead, you push products from creativehub to your website, and here's how it works.

Pushing a product to import it to your store

Create a product in creativehub ( Products → New Product ) by uploading your artwork and choosing paper, sizes, framing, edition details and pricing.

in creativehub ( ) by uploading your artwork and choosing paper, sizes, framing, edition details and pricing. Publish it using the Publish button on the product card, or publish a drop if you're running a timed sale.

using the button on the product card, or publish a drop if you're running a timed sale. The push creates the product, its variants and images in your connected store, and publishes it to your sales channel.

Your website is the destination, and creativehub is where you create and manage the products. Once published, you can edit prices and availability in creativehub, and the updates sync to your store.

Existing store products

If you have existing products already in Shopify (or another platform) that weren't created in creativehub, the app can't import them. You'll need to recreate them in creativehub and publish them fresh. If you don't want duplicates live, set the old versions to draft in your store admin.

creativehub supports Shopify, Squarespace, Wix and WooCommerce.

Still need help?

If you're still unsure, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

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