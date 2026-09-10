How do I create print products?

To create print products in creativehub takes just a few steps. Go to the Sell Art section in the sidebar and select Create Products to open the product creation flow.

Steps to create a print product

Upload your artwork.

Choose your print options — paper type, borders and sizing.

Decide on framing (optional) and frame colours.

Set your edition type (open or limited).

Add finishing touches — signatures, numbering and mount boards.

Include a Certificate of Authenticity (optional).

Set your prices.

Choose whether to sell from a generated store page or import to your own e-commerce platform (Shopify, Squarespace, Wix or WooCommerce).

Once your products are created, you can publish them to your connected store. Orders are then automatically fulfilled by theprintspace.

Still need help?

If you're still unsure, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

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