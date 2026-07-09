How do I sell one artwork in different sizes?

In creativehub, you sell one artwork in different sizes by setting up the size tiers as part of creating a drop or product.

Setting your sizes to sell one artwork in different sizes

During drop or product setup:

Go to the Set Sizes card (or Edit Options → Sizes if you're editing later). Select which size tiers you want to offer — Small, Medium, Large, and optionally Statement. Statement only appears for high-resolution artwork. Set a price for each tier. Every size tier has its own price row, so you can set different retail and delivery costs per size if you want to. In Set Editions, assign edition caps (limited or open) for each size.

Customers will see all your chosen sizes at checkout and pick the one they want.

Running one artwork or several

You can run one artwork per drop, or several artworks in the same drop if they share the same aspect ratio and pricing structure. If you want to price different artworks differently, run them as separate drops.

Related articles