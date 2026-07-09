What are product variants and how do I create them?

Product variants are the specific versions of your artwork that a buyer can choose — each a combination of size and framing option. This article explains what variants are and how to set them up.

What a variant is

In creativehub, a variant is a combination of size and framing option (unframed, or framed in Black, White, or Oak). Each variant can have its own price and edition limit.

For example, a single artwork might offer these variants:

A2 Unframed

A2 Black Frame

A1 Unframed

A1 Black Frame

A1 White Frame

When you publish the product to your store, each variant appears as a selectable option for the buyer.

How to create product variants

Variants are created automatically when you set up a product in the wizard. You:

Choose your sizes (for example, A2 and A1)

Choose your framing options — whether to offer Print only (unframed), Black Frame, White Frame, and/or Oak Frame

Set prices for each size and frame combination

Set edition sizes (limited or open) if you're running a limited drop

Editing your variants later

To change which variants you sell, go to Products and prices → Product & variant choices. There you can approve or reject each size × frame combination for each artwork.

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