How do print sizes work in creativehub?

Print sizes in creativehub are worked out from the file you upload, staying within its aspect ratio rather than fixed paper sizes. Here's how it all fits together.

What we print

Keeping in mind the limits of your print file, you can sell art prints via your website at any custom size you wish, up to the maximum sizes our printers can support. In other words, we don't have set sizes such as A4, A3 or A2 — instead, we trim your prints to their specific dimensions.

How print sizes work with your file's aspect ratio

The file you upload to creativehub has a native size (in mm or inches) and a native aspect ratio (3:2, 1:1 and so on).

creativehub lets you resize your files when setting up your products, so you can offer different print options. However, it does this within the confines of your file's aspect ratio, rather than changing each side's measurement individually. For example, if you increase the length of your file, the width increases in line with the file's aspect ratio.

In simple terms, you can't change the size of just one edge of your print in creativehub. If you'd like to do this, there are two options:

Resize your file in Photoshop (or whatever software you use to prepare your file) and upload it to creativehub.

Add a white border to your file to fit the dimensions you require.

Aspect ratio tiers

When you create a product, the system analyses your artwork's aspect ratio (for example 3:2, 4:3 or 1:1) and automatically generates size tiers:

Small, Medium and Large — the baseline tiers, available for all ratios.

— the baseline tiers, available for all ratios. Statement — an extra-large tier that only appears for ratios where the system recommends it.

Each tier is scaled proportionally, so the print maintains your artwork's original proportions at every size.

Framed vs unframed

For each size tier, you can offer the print in two ways:

Print Only — the print alone.

— the print alone. Framed — the print mounted in a pre-made frame at theprintspace.

Framed sizes match the closest available frame in stock, so they may differ slightly from the unframed version.

Customisation and borders

You can set custom sizes beyond the standard tiers, and you can adjust borders (Small, Large or Custom) to control the white space around your artwork. The system guarantees zero cropping — if your border is smaller than needed to fit the image to the paper, it automatically increases the white space on two sides.

For detailed pricing and costs at each tier, check your Pricing card in the sell app.

What is aspect ratio?

Aspect ratio is the proportional relationship between width and height. For example, a square image has an aspect ratio of 1:1, meaning that for every 1 unit of horizontal measurement there is an equal 1 unit of vertical measurement.

Note that files with the same aspect ratio don't necessarily have the same size measurements (in mm or inches). For example, a square file that is 500mm x 500mm and a square file of 1500mm x 1500mm both have an aspect ratio of 1:1.

For a more detailed understanding of aspect ratio, you can watch some great videos on YouTube.

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