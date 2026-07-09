What is the maximum sized print I can offer with drop shipping?

The maximum print size for drop shipping depends on whether your print is framed or unframed.

Maximum print size for framed or mounted prints

Framed or mounted prints up to 40″ × 30″ (102 × 76 cm) ship by postage or courier. Larger pieces, up to 50″ × 75″ (127 × 191 cm), ship crated by specialist carrier and the delivery is priced at checkout in three bands — see the Delivery table on our pricing page. Above 50″ × 75″ we quote delivery per order, which isn't practical for dropship, so 50″ × 75″ is the practical limit for framed or mounted pieces.

Unframed flat prints

Larger flat prints are sent rolled in a tube, so there's no hard maximum for dropship — though very large pieces may incur higher shipping costs.

Considering very large editions?

If you're thinking about very large framed editions, it's worth considering carefully whether dropship is the right fulfilment method. To discuss alternatives, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk.

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