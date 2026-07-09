What file formats should I upload to creativehub to create print products?

The file formats to upload to creativehub to create print products are JPEG or TIFF, which we accept for printing your drop shipping orders.

Accepted file formats for print products

JPEG at maximum quality (12), set to Baseline Standard format.

at maximum quality (12), set to Baseline Standard format. Flattened TIFF (with no layers).

File requirements

Both formats should be:

300 pixels per inch (PPI) at your final print size.

at your final print size. 8-bit colour .

. Between 10MB and 250MB in file size.

in file size. At least 2 megapixels in resolution.

Tip: JPEG at quality 12 with Baseline Standard is fastest to upload with minimal quality loss, so it's often the easiest choice.

You can also read about sizing your files to set up print products.

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