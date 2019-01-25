Archival fine art mounting
Photographic and fine art mounting protects and displays your work in a clean minimalist way and is great for exhibitions with impact, allowing viewers to focus on the work.
Photographic and fine art mounting protects and displays your work in a clean minimalist way and is great for exhibitions with impact, allowing viewers to focus on the work.
Photographic and fine art mounting is a great way to protect and display your artwork. Learn more about our mounting display options in this short video.
Archival Art Mounting is a process where your artwork is fixed to a substrate (backing) using a dry, non-corrosive sheet of glue. It results in your art sitting flat, and it can be fixed to the wall like this, or then put into a frame.
High-quality aluminium giving rigid and hardwearing backing. Fixture options: Battens or Subframe.
A lightweight composite of aluminium and polyethylene core. Fixture options: Battens or Subframe.
Foamex is an exceptional quality stiff & rigid foamboard. Colour options: Black or White. Fixture options: Velcro.
Also known as foamcore, foamboard is lightweight, flexible and affordable. Colour options: White. Fixture options: Velcro or press-in fixings.
This 2mm quality card is our most affordable backing option. Fixtures options: Velcro.
Durable and rigid. A durable and cost effective way to display a variety of print types. Colour: Black or White painted edges. Fixtures: Battens/ MDF Fixings.
The artwork is backed with Perspex, aluminium or dibond then clear Perspex is mounted over the top for a very contemporary look. Fixture options: Subframe.
All of our mounting material options have different options for fixing the artwork to the wall.
As a really cost effective option, battens work by using two corresponding strips of angled wood - one mounted to the back of the substrate and another to the wall - which slot together.
Subframes are light, strong and are hung on screws, making them extremely versatile.
Velcro makes mounting fast and simple. A popular choice for temporary exhibition use and light substrates such as card, Foamboard and Foamex.
Nail fixings are for use with MDF mounting only. There are several options and the one you choose depends on personal preference.
Order now and your fine art frame will be ready in 10 working days. You can collect from our London Print Studio or have it shipped direct to you.
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