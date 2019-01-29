Feel the quality.
Order a sample pack
of photo & art papers
Avoid the biggest mistake artists make: choosing
the wrong paper. The best way to see the
differences in photo & art paper options is to
order one of our great value sample print sample packs.
Sample Packs
Discover the difference premium paper makes. Your sample pack contains all 11 carefully curated professional Fine Art Giclée & C-type papers. Feel firsthand how each paper’s unique coating, texture, reflectivity, and colour representation can turn casual viewers into dedicated collectors. Stocks are limited—don’t miss your chance to enhance your art’s impact.
Art Paper Sample Pack
Experience a carefully selected collection of beautiful, hand-drawn and painted images on perfectly matched fine art papers. Each paper is chosen specifically to amplify colour vibrancy, emotional mood, and intricate details—transforming admirers into loyal buyers. Order now to find the ideal paper that will bring your art to life.
£14.99 Order now
Photo Paper Sample Pack
Explore a range of stunning photographic prints, from vivid portraits to captivating landscapes, each expertly matched to the ideal paper type. See and feel how the right paper elevates details, intensifies colours, and captures mood, instantly boosting your art’s sales potential. Availability is limited—secure your pack today.
£14.99 Order now