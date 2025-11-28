How to choose the right Giclée paper for your art type

You make art. You want to print it and the paper matters more than most people know.

Giclée is a French word, it means to spray. The printer sprays ink onto paper, and the paper catches the ink and holds it.

This guide tells you which paper to use. It is organised by what you made. Watercolors, oils, pencil drawings, photographic images; each needs its own paper.

Watercolors

Watercolors are soft and have washes of color. The paper shows through. You need paper that looks like watercolor paper. i.e. cold-press, textured, heavy and around 300gms (this means grams per square metre anything over 300 is solid and heavyweight).

The texture catches light the way real watercolor paper does and depth. There should be no glare and the paper should be cotton because cotton lasts.

Hahnemühle German Etching

Recommended Papers

Hahnemühle German Etching, 310gms. Heavy paper, mottled texture with a warm white base. It looks handmade because it is! The texture shows the transparency of watercolor and the blacks are deep.

Hahnemühle Bamboo, 290gsm

A warm, soft matte paper that works beautifully for watercolours with earthy, muted, or natural palettes.

Ilford Cotton Textured, 310 gms. Strong texture with warm tone. It holds ink well and looks like the cold-press stock watercolorists use.

Acrylics

Acrylic paintings are bold & the colors are saturated. The details are sharp, you need heavy matte paper. Smooth or with a slight texture with a bright white base to make the colors pop.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag

Recommended Papers

Hahnemühle Photo Rag, 308gms. This has a smooth matte finish. Museum quality with a slightly off-white base. Great for detail.

Hahnemühle Pearl, 285gsm. Satin finish for if you want sheen like varnish with a bright white. It has a subtle texture like orange peel that deepens the blacks & makes colors vivid.

Epson Semi-Gloss, 260gsm

This is ideal for very bold or graphic acrylic styles or bright white. It is crisp & saturated.

Oil Paintings

Oil paintings are rich and have fine details. Often with a glossy varnish. For prints on paper, textured matte works and it feels like canvas. A heavy paper does well here, ideally 300gms or more. Also a warm tone suits oil pigments.

Hahnemühle German Etching

Recommended Papers

Hahnemühle German Etching, 310gms. The texture mimics canvas with warm white base with strong colors plus deep blacks. The weight feels good in your hands.

Ilford Cotton Textured, 310gsm. A textured matte with a cleaner, more controlled weave. Excellent for modern oil styles with fine detail.

Pencil Drawing

Pencil drawings rely on subtle gradations and fine lines. They depend on the paper’s tooth. For Giclée printing, use matte paper smooth or with only very light texture. Neutral or warm white bases work well, and the surface must preserve line clarity.

Too much texture breaks thin lines and adds pattern where you want even tones. Keep it smooth.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag

These papers work well

Hahnemühle Photo Rag, 308gms. Ideally suited for monochrome work, off-white cotton rag paper offers a matte, gloss-free surface that preserves fine lines and soft gradients.

Ink Illustrations

Ink needs stark contrast with fine detail. Smooth bright white paper keeps lines crisp. The white shows through as white. Matte or satin prevents glare on black ink and heavy paper prints solid blacks without warping.

Hahnemühle FineArt Bamboo

Ideal Paper Choices

Hahnemühle FineArt Bamboo, 290gms. Smooth paper with a subtle surface and a warm, creamy base. Made from bamboo fibre. It holds sharp lines well and has a slightly aged, parchment-like feel. Great for monochrome or sepia work.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag, 308gsm. It’s smooth, & has velvety matt finish. It has minimal texture with bright white cotton base. Perfect for pen & ink, technical linework, graphic illustration. It gives a clean, contemporary gallery feel.

Digital Art

Digital art varies, from digital paintings to vector work and CGI. Smooth, bright papers give crisp edges and vivid colour, while textured matte papers add depth if you want a more traditional feel. Heavy, archival matte papers are popular, though some artists prefer a subtle lustre finish.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag

Paper Choices

Hahnemühle Photo Rag, 308gms. Smooth matte and has wide color gamut. It handles deep blacks and fine gradients and works for many styles.

Epson Semi-Gloss, 260gsm. A good choice for bold, bright, or graphic work; the semi-gloss finish gives it extra punch.

Graphic Design and Typography

For posters, infographics, and vector work, you need sharp edges and clean colour. Use a smooth, bright white matte paper. Texture will show in flat areas, and gloss can cause glare on text.

Paper Options We Recommend

Hahnemühle Photo Rag, 308gms. Brighter white than standard Photo Rag with no visible texture. Small text stays sharp and thin lines stay clean.

Illustrations

Illustrations covers span media, hand-drawn, digital, comic art. Matte fine art papers give them weight and smooth for line work. Slight texture for painted styles and medium-white handles both line and color.

Ideal Paper Choices

Hahnemühle Photo Rag, 308gms. A soft matte surface with a slightly warm tone. It handles line work and colour with crisp clarity and produces smooth, even gradients. A refined choice for limited-edition prints.

Hahnemühle German Etching, 310gms. Tactile texture that adds character, with strong, vibrant colours and deep, rich blacks. A handcrafted feel that beautifully enhances classic illustration and fine art work.

Landscape Photography

Landscapes can be dramatic with rich colors and their subtle tonality. Smooth semi-gloss emphasises clarity and vibrant color. Textured matte gives atmosphere and wide color gamut for sunsets and deep blacks for shadows.

Hahnemühle Pearl

Suggested Papers

Hahnemühle Pearl, 285gms. Satin finish with a fine stipple texture and a bright, neutral base. Produces vibrant colours and strong detail. A natural, balanced look that suits many illustration styles.

Hahnemühle German Etching, 310gms. Textured matte surface with a warm base. Adds tactile depth that makes rugged scenes feel real.

Portrait Photography

Choose between a classic glossy look or a refined fine art matte. Neutral or warm-toned papers flatter skin beautifully. A smooth surface prevents unwanted texture on faces. Heavyweight papers give the print the right sense of presence and quality.

Papers we recommend

Hahnemühle Photo Rag Bright, 310gms. Smooth matte surface with a brighter white base for clean, crisp highlights. Skin tones print naturally, with a soft, elegant finish that perfectly suits refined portrait work.

Hahnemühle Bamboo, 290gms. A warm, creamy base with naturally lower contrast that gives a subtle, vintage feel. Ideal for sepia, warm tones, and artwork that suits a gentle, organic look.

Hahnemühle Pearl, 285gms. Satin finish with just enough gloss to add depth. Renders colours accurately and cleanly with a strong choice for vibrant, lifelike colour portraits.

Black and White Photography

Black and white relies on tonal range, contrast & detail. Glossy baryta papers deliver that classic darkroom look with deep, punchy blacks. Matte cotton papers create softer, fine art blacks with a more subdued feel. The paper’s base tone matters too: bright white gives cooler contrast, while warm-toned papers soften the highlights for a gentler finish.

Canson Baryta

Best Papers

Hahnemühle Photo Rag, 308gms. Matte with softer contrast that preserves shadow detail. Offers classic elegance and smooth tonal gradations which is ideal for refined black-and-white prints.

Hahnemühle Bamboo, 290gms. Warm base that adds a gentle warmth to highlights. Matte and slightly muted, giving prints a soft, vintage feel. Perfect for understated black-and-white work.

Color Photography

Colour photos vary, some are bold, some are quiet. They need a paper with a wide colour gamut. Bright white semi-gloss papers give the most vivid results, while matte papers suit softer palettes.

Epson Semi-Gloss

Premium Papers

Hahnemühle Pearl, 285gms. Satin finish with a bright, neutral base. Vibrant colours and strong detail reproduction, with just the right amount of sheen, never too glossy.

Epson Semi-Gloss, 260gms. Smooth semi-gloss on a bright white base. Offers a high saturation and sharp detail. A versatile, reliable all-round choice for many styles of photography and illustration.

Mixed Media

Fine art prints are the artwork themselves – for limited editions and gallery walls. The paper becomes part of the piece. Matte cotton gives a painterly feel, and for true longevity you want cotton, acid-free, archival papers.

Papers we suggest

Hahnemühle German Etching 310gsm. German Etching works well with collage textures, torn edges, layered materials, and mixed paint-and-print work. Its texture adds a tactile, fine-art feel.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308gsm. It is a better fit for mixed media that includes photographic elements or needs smooth tonal transitions. Its surface gives cleaner gradients and finer detail.

Fine Art Photography

Fine art means the print is the artwork, limited editions & gallery walls. The paper is part of the piece. Matte cotton for painterly quality. For true longevity choose cotton, acid-free, archival material matters.

Ilford Cotton Textured

Fine Art Papers

Hahnemühle German Etching, 310gms. Textured matte surface with a warm white base. Gives photographs the look of etchings or paintings. A museum-quality choice for fine art presentation.

Hahnemühle Photo Rag, 308gms. Matte and completely reflection-free. Delivers precise detail and excels in both colour and black-and-white work. The standard for fine art printing.

Ilford Cotton Textured, 310gms. Highly textured with a warm tone. Strong, rich blacks give depth and character. Ideal for work that should evoke the feel of a lithograph or photogravure.

Every kind of art has its paper. Watercolours need texture. Line art needs smoothness. Photographs can go either way. The paper makers know their craft- Hahnemühle, Canson, Epson, Ilford each producing surfaces that serve a purpose. Match your medium to the paper’s texture. Match your tones to the paper’s base. When you’re not sure, order samples. See the paper, feel it and then you’ll know the right paper doesn’t just display the image, it becomes part of it.