New Year’s resolutions for artists: a simple checklist for 2026

The start of a new year always brings questions about where to put your energy as an artist.

If you don’t have significant growth in your online art sales, then you don’t need to do anything revolutionary.



Provided your art is of interest to people, then you really just need to focus on three simple things; (1) grow following (2) get that following subscribed to your email list, and (3) tur that email list into sales.

We’ll describe how to do this below.

1. Grow your following with Reels

Short-form video continues to be the quickest way to get your work seen, and you don’t need complicated setups to make something worth watching.

Here are a few things that consistently perform well:



Learn the basics of video editing

A simple foundation goes a long way. This guide is a great place to start.



Make simple, interesting videos

Small things work well: showing your desk setup, unboxing prints, mixing colours, sharing a sketchbook page anything that gives people a glimpse into your world.

Show your process

People love seeing how work comes together. It’s an easy way to build connection without having to “explain” anything.

Try an artwork reveal

Post a reveal and write in the caption why you made it, not an interpretation of the piece itself. That difference matters.



Try a “then and now” post

Show something you made five years ago next to something you’ve made this year. Write a short caption about how your practice has evolved. It’s honest, personal, and surprisingly effective.

Use trending formats to get more reach

Here are two great examples you can try with your own footage:

Example 1

Example 2

2. Build an email list and run a giveaway

Email is still one of the most reliable ways to stay connected with the people who enjoy your work, no matter what’s happening on social platforms.

Setting this up can be really simple:

Choose an email platform. We usually recommend Beehive or Brevo and create a sign-up page. To help bring people in, run a small giveaway and use your reels and posts to point your audience toward it.

Nothing needs to be overly polished here; the goal is simply to start gathering the people who genuinely want to hear from you.

3. Run your first print drop

Print drops are a great way to learn what your audience connects with while giving you something concrete to build on.

For your first one, keep it simple by offering just a single artwork, one piece is enough to hold focus and create excitement. Plan around six posts to support the drop: two before launch to build anticipation and four during the drop to keep the momentum going.

You should also send three emails – an early-access note, a launch announcement, and a final last-chance reminder, to guide your audience through the release.

Once everything is ready, set up the product on CreativeHub so you have a solid baseline to build from for your next drop. Over time, you can adjust the artwork, the copy, or the timing based on what people react to.

These resolutions aren’t about doing everything at once. They’re small steps that, done consistently, help you build an audience and make it easier for people to buy your work. If you’d like more practical guidance as you go into 2026, we share updates through our mailing list.





