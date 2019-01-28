For beginners, you can prepare your files for print using the default colour profile Adobe RGB 1998. Our machines are calibrated daily with our own in-house colour profiles, so you’ll still get excellent results with the default profile. You’ll need to save your files off at 300 dpi at the desired print size (with any borders added).

For the colour connoisseurs amongst you (we love you guys at theprintspace), download our colour profiles and load them into Photoshop to soft-proof your images on each of our 11 different paper types. We even offer a free screen calibration service, so just bring your screen down to theprintspace and we can geek out together!

Our print studio also has 4 private retouching booths, featuring the latest, fully loaded Mac Pros with Photoshop and Capture One Pro and calibrated Eizo monitors. Please call to book to avoid disappointment.