Conversion Rate Optimisation

If you’re generating traffic for your art store then that’s an achievement in today’s distraction-rich world. However, based on studies of ecommerce stores, 70% of online store visitors don’t purchase and never return. This is why it’s vital to convert as many first time visitors to buyers or email subscribers as you can.

This is where conversion rate optimisation (CRO) comes into play. The basis of great CRO is succinct information, good design, simplicity & urgency. Artists who work with us benefit from our two decades of experience in this area.

Here’s some of the tactics we believe in: