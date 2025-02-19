Turn “maybe someday” into “sold today”
An online art stores needs 3 things; simplicity, great information, a wow moment with the art. Without that traffic comes and goes and forgets to come back, meaning you're losing out on collector relationships. Work with us, and let's get it right.
Pages that are
designed to sell
We designed our own Shopify page templates based on years of experience plus extensive split testing & data.
Beautiful images
that drive sales
With ecommerce we always use the mantra “people buy what they see”. It’s vital therefore to present the products beautifully using well crafted imagery, backed up by informative and evocative product descriptions.
The end result
tested & improved
Headlines, layouts, calls to action, page design—every detail is split-tested & measured for its effect on sales.
To develop strong collector relationships, you should offer products that do justice to your artworks, and that wow people when they receive them.
Our two decades plus of experience means we know what products to set you up with, and how to price them. This depth of knowledge is hard won, so let's use it and start growing your sales!
1. Understand your audience
Who are your followers? Where are they from? What motivates them? Knowing this is step one.
2. Craft your product strategy
We recommend a range of products that fit with your work, audience and the brand you want to create.
3. Presentation is everythinng
Beautiful design, behavioural science-driven copy, and product storytelling that captivates and converts.
4. Measure, compare, improve
We compare your results to our data benchmarks, identify what’s working, and keep optimising for bigger success.