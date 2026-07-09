Why do I need to upload files for my artwork to creativehub?

You upload files for your artwork to creativehub, rather than directly to your website, because we print and fulfil your order using this print file. If the file isn't in your creativehub account, we can't print the order.

For this reason, the files you upload should be high resolution — ideally 300DPI and sized to your largest required print size.

How the files you upload for your artwork are used

Creating print products — when you set up a print product in the SELL app (choosing paper, frame, edition size, and so on), you provide the artwork image that will be printed on those products.

— when you set up a print product in the SELL app (choosing paper, frame, edition size, and so on), you provide the artwork image that will be printed on those products. Automatic order fulfilment — once your products are published and orders come in, theprintspace uses your uploaded artwork file to compose and print each order at one of its facilities (UK, Germany, or US), then ships it to your customer.

— once your products are published and orders come in, theprintspace uses your uploaded artwork file to compose and print each order at one of its facilities (UK, Germany, or US), then ships it to your customer. Cloud storage and reuse — your files are stored securely in the cloud, so you can reuse them across multiple products and drops without uploading repeatedly. You can pull them from your media library instead.

— your files are stored securely in the cloud, so you can reuse them across multiple products and drops without uploading repeatedly. You can pull them from your instead. Quality control — creativehub checks your file meets the print specs (format, resolution, colour space, and so on) to ensure the final print quality matches your artwork.

What happens next

Once you apply the sales settings to your files, our system generates a unique SKU code for each product or variant created. Learn more about how SKU codes work.

In short, your uploaded file is the master your prints are made from. Without it, there's nothing to print or sell.

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