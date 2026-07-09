Do you have standard print sizes or can I create print products at any size?

You can sell art prints on your website at any custom print size you wish, up to the maximum sizes our printers can support and within the limits of your print file. creativehub supports custom and bespoke sizes, so you're not limited to a fixed set of standard formats.

How size variants are created

When you create a print product, the system generates size variants automatically based on your artwork's aspect ratio — offering Small, Medium, Large and, where applicable, Statement sizes. You can then adjust these to suit your needs. If your file's aspect ratio doesn't match the size option you choose, you can add a border or crop the image.

One-off and custom print sizes

Because printing is on demand from rolls of archival paper, there's no barrier to one-off custom sizes. You can order a single print just as easily as many.

Large orders and specific requirements

For large orders or specific sizing requirements, it's worth getting in touch with the team at info@theprintspace.co.uk before you order. They can advise on the best approach, production lead times and the most cost-effective way to set things up.

Related articles