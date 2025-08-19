Find the optimum size for your artwork using our print-size guide

What factors contribute to the quality of a digital image file?

There are many factors contributing to the quality of digital image files that determine how large you can print your artwork.

The three main factors are the camera sensor size defined in megapixels, the quality of the lens and the subject matter of the photograph. For example, an abstract image would be more easily enlarged compared to an image that was slightly out of focus.

Producing a test strip to preview the quality of a print

At theprintspace we recommend producing a test strip at the largest possible size you may require to assess the print quality.

This also gives you a chance to check colour, sharpness and the impact of enlargement made to the file. Remember, large prints will have a bigger viewing distance to take into consideration.

Still unsure about the best size to print your files?

Get in touch with our team.