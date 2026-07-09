How do I add frames to my art print products?

You add frames to your art print products by setting framing options when you create or edit a drop. This article covers where to find those options and how to configure sizing, borders, editions and mount boards.

Where to add frames to your art print products

During drop creation: go to the Framing Options step in the wizard (after selecting artworks and titles, before borders).

go to the step in the wizard (after selecting artworks and titles, before borders). After publishing: open the drop from the Drop List (sidebar), click Edit, then go to Product & variant choices on the Edit Options hub.

On the Framing Options card, you'll:

Decide whether to offer framed prints alongside unframed ones

alongside unframed ones Choose a frame colour for each artwork — Black, White, or Oak (each becomes a separate variant)

Sizing, borders and editions

When setting your print size, use the drop-down to make your selection. 'Custom size (print only)' leaves your native aspect ratio, with the option of adding a border to the file. The frames used for dropshipping are A size and Square, so these sizes are set up for you.

First select your size, then your frame moulding (colour), then whether you'd like to crop, add a printed border or add a window mount. Use the toggles to adjust your sizes.

Then complete your product details:

Add your price

Choose your paper type

Set up limited editions and choose your certificate (optional)

Choose your custom insert (optional)

Mount boards

Later, on the Signatures, numbering and mount boards step, you can configure Mount boards (colour and sizing) for the framed variants if you'd like.

theprintspace recommends offering framed prints — it typically boosts profit by around 20%.

Related articles