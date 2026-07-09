Can I send a certificate of authenticity with my dropship orders?

Yes — you can include a certificate of authenticity (COA) in the package sent to your customer. This works whether you set up your print products as open or limited edition.

Open and limited editions

Open editions are marked as 'open edition'.

are marked as 'open edition'. Limited editions track the quantity, so each certificate gets its own unique edition number.

Limited editions are tracked in creativehub and synced with your store, so you can't accidentally oversell one. Learn more about that here.

Choosing a certificate of authenticity design

When you set up a drop, you'll reach a Certificate of Authenticity step. Here you can:

Choose Yes, include COA to add one to every order.

to add one to every order. Pick from 6 certificate designs — the Classic design is free, and 5 further designs are £2 per edition. Learn more about the design choices here.

design is free, and 5 further designs are £2 per edition. Learn more about the design choices here. Preview any design before you commit.

Your branding and signature

Your branding — artist name, signature and logo — is set up once in your account and pulls onto every certificate automatically. If you need a different signature for a particular drop, you can select an alternative from your Signature Library without changing your default.

You can also skip COAs entirely if you prefer — just choose No, skip this at that step.

Signatures and edition numbers on the print

As well as a certificate, you can have a digital signature and/or edition number printed directly onto the print. Learn more about this here.

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