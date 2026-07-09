Can I have a signature and edition number printed onto prints?

Yes. You can have both a signature and an edition number printed onto prints directly. These are independent features, so you can use them together or separately.

Printed signature

Your saved signature prints into the bottom border of the print, at the right-hand end.

Edition number

If at least one variant is a limited edition, you can tick a toggle to print each print's unique number (for example, 1/50) into the bottom border at the left-hand end. Open editions never carry a printed number.

Where to set up your signature and edition number on prints

Both are set on the finishing step of the drop wizard. Look for the card titled Signatures, numbering and mount boards (or Signatures and numbering if no variant is framed). You can adjust the size, font and contrast of each to suit your artwork.

Note that these printed signatures on the artwork itself are separate from a certificate of authenticity (COA) signature, which appears on the certificate that ships with the print. You can use both, just one, or neither.

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