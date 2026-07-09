What does my certificate of authenticity look like?

Your certificate of authenticity (COA) is a printed certificate that ships with the order, populated automatically from your branding. Here's what it shows and how to preview and test it.

Certificate of authenticity designs

We offer 6 COA designs that you can choose from in your creativehub account. One option can be used for free, while the other five cost £2 per COA printed. This fee is added to your order fulfilment costs.

What the certificate shows

Your COA is automatically populated with:

Your signature — pulled from your branding settings.

— pulled from your branding settings. The edition number — for limited editions, this shows as “X of Y” (for example, “23 of 50”) and updates automatically as prints sell. For open editions, it shows the same template without a numbered count.

— for limited editions, this shows as “X of Y” (for example, “23 of 50”) and updates automatically as prints sell. For open editions, it shows the same template without a numbered count. Artwork title — the name of the piece.

— the name of the piece. Your artist name and logo — also from your branding settings.

The design itself isn't customisable beyond your branding — theprintspace provides the range of templates for you to pick from.

Preview the certificates

You can preview the certificates by clicking the ‘view sample’ button. Note that this adds your branding and signature, but it does not populate your artwork title, artist name and particulars. You can also see the designs at the Certificate step when setting up a new drop in the sell app.

Test your certificate

When you've made your selection, download one of your certificates to check you're happy with how it looks. To do that, click ‘manage editions’ and tick one to download. To re-stock, untick the box and save.

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