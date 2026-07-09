How do I link my limited edition art print variants?

To link your limited edition variants, create a limited edition product in creativehub — the framed and unframed variants are linked by default and share the same edition ladder per size.

This means selling one framed copy also reduces the available count for the print-only variant and for other frame colours of that size. All variants draw from the same edition.

Controlling how variants are linked

On the Set Editions card, you'll find a Link framed and unframed editions toggle:

On (default) — one shared edition ladder. Selling unframed #5 also uses #5 for framed, so print and frames are the same numbered edition.

(default) — one shared edition ladder. Selling unframed #5 also uses #5 for framed, so print and frames are the same numbered edition. Off — framed and unframed run independent ladders. Each can issue its own #1, #2, #3, and so on.

Turn it off only if you want the framed and unframed runs counted as separate editions.

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