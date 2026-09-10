How does creativehub track my limited editions?

creativehub tracks your limited editions automatically, keeping the edition count in sync between your website and your account with every sale.

How creativehub tracks your limited editions

When you set up your print product as a limited edition, you define a sale quantity for that product in creativehub. This quantity is imported to your website along with the other product details, and it allows creativehub to track your limited editions when you sell them.

Limited editions are set up for each variant. However, you can link editions — for example, if you have an A3 framed print and an A3 unframed print, they can count as the same limited edition. Learn more here.

This means the edition number in creativehub is marked as sold when a limited edition product sells on your website, and a limited edition certificate is sent with the order and/or a digital signature and edition number is printed on the print. These two numbers are synced, so every time a sale takes place on your website the creativehub number is updated automatically.

Viewing and reserving individual edition numbers

You can see and manage individual edition numbers via the Editions dialog. Open it from the Variants card on the Product page by clicking a variant's Editions sold value. There you can:

See which specific numbers have sold and which are still available.

Manually mark editions as Sold or free them up again — this is how you'd reserve specific numbers (such as artist proofs) by keeping them out of public sale.

Note that there can be a brief gap between a sale completing and the count updating, but counts reconcile automatically to the correct values.

How edition quantities appear on your store

After import, the limited edition product quantity from creativehub is displayed on your website as follows:

Shopify: Quantity

Quantity Squarespace: Units

Units WooCommerce: Stock quantity

Stock quantity Wix: Stock

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