How to upload your custom insert and add it to your art print products?

You can upload a custom insert and add it to your art print products in a few steps. A custom insert is an A4 PDF — typically a thank-you note, care guide, or message about your work — that ships inside the package with each print order.

How to upload a custom insert

Go to your drop, either during setup in the wizard or after publishing.

Find the Personal Letter Insert step (in the wizard) or the Letter insert tile (on the Edit Options hub after publishing).

step (in the wizard) or the tile (on the Edit Options hub after publishing). Select Yes, include letter .

. On the Upload Your Letter card, click Upload your letter and choose your A4 PDF file. The file is validated on upload, and pages within 7% of A4 are auto-cropped to fit.

card, click and choose your A4 PDF file. The file is validated on upload, and pages within 7% of A4 are auto-cropped to fit. Once uploaded, the letter is automatically selected for that drop and saved to your Media Library.

Reuse letters on future drops

Your uploaded letters appear in your Media Library (left sidebar → Media Library) and under Previously uploaded letters on any new drop. You can also set a default letter by starring it — it then pre-selects automatically on new drops.

Key details

Format: A4 PDF only.

A4 PDF only. Cost: £2 per unique insert per order.

£2 per unique insert per order. Variants: you can assign a different insert to each print variant in a drop.

you can assign a different insert to each print variant in a drop. Per-order rule: if a customer orders multiple prints with the same insert, only one copy ships in the package.

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