What is a custom insert?

A custom insert is an A4-sized piece of heavyweight paper, printed with your design and included in your customer's order — typically a letter, thank-you note, or care guide. It's one of the branded elements you can add to your dropship orders.
Key details of a custom insert
- Format — A4 PDF, which you design and upload yourself
- Material — printed on heavyweight paper
- Cost — £2 per unique insert sent with orders
- Per-order rule — you can assign one insert per print variant. If a customer orders multiple prints that share the same insert, only one copy is included in the package
- Variants — you can assign a different insert to each print variant, such as a different letter for each artwork in a drop
Common uses
- A short personal note thanking the buyer
- Care instructions, such as framing tips or avoiding direct sunlight
- The story behind the artwork or the drop
- Links to your other drops, social channels, or upcoming releases
Design tip
A4 is large, so leave generous margins and aim for a personal tone. A signed-style PDF feels more genuine than a marketing flyer, and refreshing the insert for each drop makes repeat customers feel rewarded with new content.
Learn how to include custom inserts with your order.