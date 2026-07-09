What is a custom insert?

A custom insert is an A4-sized piece of heavyweight paper, printed with your design and included in your customer's order — typically a letter, thank-you note, or care guide. It's one of the branded elements you can add to your dropship orders.

Key details of a custom insert

Format — A4 PDF, which you design and upload yourself

— A4 PDF, which you design and upload yourself Material — printed on heavyweight paper

— printed on heavyweight paper Cost — £2 per unique insert sent with orders

— £2 per unique insert sent with orders Per-order rule — you can assign one insert per print variant. If a customer orders multiple prints that share the same insert, only one copy is included in the package

— you can assign one insert per print variant. If a customer orders multiple prints that share the same insert, only one copy is included in the package Variants — you can assign a different insert to each print variant, such as a different letter for each artwork in a drop

Common uses

A short personal note thanking the buyer

Care instructions, such as framing tips or avoiding direct sunlight

The story behind the artwork or the drop

Links to your other drops, social channels, or upcoming releases

Design tip

A4 is large, so leave generous margins and aim for a personal tone. A signed-style PDF feels more genuine than a marketing flyer, and refreshing the insert for each drop makes repeat customers feel rewarded with new content.

Learn how to include custom inserts with your order.

Related articles