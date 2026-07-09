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What is a custom insert?

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A custom insert is an A4-sized piece of heavyweight paper, printed with your design and included in your customer's order — typically a letter, thank-you note, or care guide. It's one of the branded elements you can add to your dropship orders.

Key details of a custom insert

  • Format — A4 PDF, which you design and upload yourself
  • Material — printed on heavyweight paper
  • Cost — £2 per unique insert sent with orders
  • Per-order rule — you can assign one insert per print variant. If a customer orders multiple prints that share the same insert, only one copy is included in the package
  • Variants — you can assign a different insert to each print variant, such as a different letter for each artwork in a drop

Common uses

  • A short personal note thanking the buyer
  • Care instructions, such as framing tips or avoiding direct sunlight
  • The story behind the artwork or the drop
  • Links to your other drops, social channels, or upcoming releases

Design tip

A4 is large, so leave generous margins and aim for a personal tone. A signed-style PDF feels more genuine than a marketing flyer, and refreshing the insert for each drop makes repeat customers feel rewarded with new content.

Learn how to include custom inserts with your order.

Updated on 9 July 2026
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